Tuesday: Missouri History Museum to preserve collection of television ads from 1950s

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about an effort underway at the Missouri History Museum to preserve a massive film collection that includes television advertisements from the 1950s.

Joining him to detail the project will be Chris Martinez, the manager of media archives and digital assets at the Missouri History Museum.

St. Louis was a national hub during the so-called “golden age of advertising,” and the ads are helping facilitate the understanding of how the St. Louis community’s ideals and values evolved. Martinez will talk about how post-war consumerism led to growth and improvements in broadcast technology allowing St. Louis to play a big role in the golden age.

