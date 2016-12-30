Tuesday: Missouri Legislature opens it 2017 session on Wednesday. Here’s what you should look for.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday, January 4, the Missouri Legislature will open for its 2017 session. What will the year in legislation look like? On Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air has assembled a panel to answer that question and give us a look at the year to come.

More than 500 bills have been pre-filed. Among them are bills dealing with right-to-work, tax credit and school transfer legislation.

Guests

Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio’s statehouse reporter

Terry Jones, Ph.D., Founders Professor of Political Science and Public Policy Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis

Jo Mannies, St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporter

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.