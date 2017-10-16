Tuesday: Pianist Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the SLSO this weekend

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with pianist Orli Shaham about her performances this weekend with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Shaham is a frequent SLSO guest artist and this will be her last appearance with the orchestra with her husband David Robertson as music director. They met backstage at Powell Hall nearly 19 years ago.

Related Event

What: Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

When: Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.