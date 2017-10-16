 Tuesday: Pianist Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the SLSO this weekend | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Pianist Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the SLSO this weekend

  • Orli Shaham
    Pianist Orli Shaham
    Christian Steiner / Courtesy of Orli Shaham

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with pianist Orli Shaham about her performances this weekend with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Shaham is a frequent SLSO guest artist and this will be her last appearance with the orchestra with her husband David Robertson as music director. They met backstage at Powell Hall nearly 19 years ago.

What: Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
When: Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Powell Hall, 718 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

Orli Shaham
David Robertson
SLSO

