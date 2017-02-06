Related Program: 
Tuesday: As plans swirl about national cybersecurity, what steps can you take personally?

  • Missouri needs more internet service producers to connect underground fiber networks to customers to increase high-speed internet access, a new FCC report says.
    What steps can you take to ensure your cybersecurity is up to snuff?
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Rumors of an executive order about cybersecurity from President Donald Trump have been swirling for the last week and improving our national cybersecurity has been a political issue for the last couple of years.

On a personal level, hacking, data collection and recording by personal devices all pose threats to personal information security.

While there’s not much a normal person can do to protect our national cyber infrastructure, there are steps you can take to protect your personal information, connected devices and banking accounts.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from three local experts regarding these issues. Joining us:

  • Shaji Khan, Assistant Professor of Information Systems, University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Suzanne Magee, Co-Founder and CEO, Bandura Systems
  • Poonam Verma, Vice President of Vulnerability Management, Mastercard

What questions do you have about protecting your personal information or cybersecurity? We’ll ask. Call 314-382-8255 during the noon hour, email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

Cybersecurity
Technology
Privacy

Local accelerator wants to attract cybersecurity startups

By Jun 13, 2016
SixThirty Cyber Logo
SixThirty

A new St. Louis-based initiative might produce the next big advancement in the war against hackers and data thieves. SixThirty Cyber is an offshoot of financial technology venture fund and business accelerator SixThirty, which is housed in the T-Rex co-working space downtown.

Metro East leaders unveil cybersecurity training center

By Oct 27, 2015
Aegis Strategies logo
Wayne Pratt|St. Louis Public Radio

A new partnership in the Metro East is designed to train more workers for cybersecurity careers. Organizers are hoping it will boost the area’s chances of landing the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which will be moving from south St. Louis.

The Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence is based just outside Scott Air Force Base. It's goal is to help to train workers in all sectors to better protect an employer's online network.

Hackers, beware: Webster U. institute focuses on cybersecurity

By Jul 12, 2015
Webster University

If you need any more reason to be concerned about security of the global online system that runs everything from the financial world to the airlines to the federal government, consider these headlines from last week:

“Apocalypse Now?: NYSE, WSJ outages spook Twitter" 

“The Glitching Hour”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, It’s Time to Panic" 

McCaskill wants military to fight cybersecurity brain drain

By Aug 29, 2016
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill listens to a presentation on Aug. 29, 2016, at Jefferson Barracks from members of a Missouri National Guard cyber unit.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says the military needs to be more aggressive in attracting and recruiting qualified people for cyber security operations.

That’s one of the big takeaways the Democratic senator had after receiving a presentation on Monday from Missouri National Guard personnel at Jefferson Barracks. The cyber unit that’s stationed there was established in 2013 and is often sought to train military units across the country.