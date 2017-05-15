Tuesday: As REAL ID passes in Missouri Legislature, we check in with the St. Louis airport director

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that gives Missourians the option for REAL ID-compliant identification. The issue had been weighing on residents’ minds for years and, if no bill giving the option for compliant identification had been passed, Missourians would not have been able to use Missouri Driver’s Licenses as identification in the airport security line, among other places.

As St. Louis Public Radio reported, the bill ensures Missouri residents will be able to choose between a compliant ID or a non-compliant ID, but the free voter ID will not be compliant. A compliant ID allows residents to board airplanes and get into federal courthouses and military installations come Jan. 22, 2018.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll check in with the Director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Rhonda Hamm-Niebrugge, about the REAL ID bill and how it impacts airports. We’ll also hear about other updates with the airport.

Have questions about happenings at St. Louis Lambert International Airport? We’ll ask. Give us a call at 314-382-8255 during the noon hour, email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.