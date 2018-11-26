Tuesday: Recognizing the journalistic excellence of Art Holliday and Wiley Price

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists recently honored longtime St. Louis journalists Art Holliday, a reporter and anchor for 5 On Your Side, and Wiley Price, photojournalist for the St. Louis American, for their journalistic excellence.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk to the two about their work in the region throughout the years.

