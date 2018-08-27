Tuesday: Remembering Aretha Franklin with St. Louis jazz great Denise Thimes

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with celebrated jazz vocalist Denise Thimes.

Thimes will share her experiences interacting with “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, who passed away earlier this month and is widely considered to have been one of the greatest singers of all time.

Have a question or comment about Aretha Franklin’s legacy? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.