Tuesday’s 2016 in Review: The business news that shaped St. Louis this year

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the year in business news in the region — from NGA to Monsanto — with the reporters who know the subject best.

Joining the show:

Maria Altman, business reporter

Wayne Pratt, reporter

We’ll also spend some time talking about what will be the big news of 2017.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.