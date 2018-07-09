 Tuesday: SIUE students spearhead archaeological dig of Mississippian-era house | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: SIUE students spearhead archaeological dig of Mississippian-era house

Long before Lewis and Clark passed through the gateway to the west, this region was home to indigenous Americans including the Cahokians.

While this civilization was primarily located about 15 minutes east of St. Louis at today’s Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, settlements were scattered across the region including the area that is now Edwardsville. Recently, a group of anthropology students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville excavated a 1,000-year-old Mississippian-era house on their campus.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with two students who participated in the archaeological dig, Kelly Sopek and Payne Gray, along with their professor Julie Zimmermann.

Have a question or comment about the local ancient Mississippian-era civilizations? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org), and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

