Tuesday: SIUE students spearhead archeological dig of Mississippian-era house

Long before Lewis and Clark passed through the gateway to the west, this region was home to indigenous Americans including the Cahokians.

While this civilization was primarily located about 15 minutes east of St. Louis at today’s Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, settlements were scattered across the region including the area that is now Edwardsville. Recently, a group of anthropology students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville excavated a 1,000-year-old Mississippian-era house on their campus.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with two students who participated in the archeological dig, Kelly Sopek and Payne Gray, along with their professor Julie Zimmermann.

