Tuesday: The sobering history of St. Louis children during the 1800s, early 1900s

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For many young St. Louisans of a century ago, childhood wasn’t a pleasant time. Boys often worked in the streets, and girls were sent begging. Other children labored in factories and breweries.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the harrowing daily lives that many children experienced in 19th- and early-20th-century St. Louis.

Joining him for the conversation will be author and historian Bonnie Stepenoff. She’s speaking Saturday afternoon at the Field House Museum. Her talk is titled “Little Boy Blue and the Dangerous Streets.”

Related Event

What: Little Boy Blue and the Dangerous Streets

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018

Where: Field House Museum (634 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102)

