Tuesday: Social entrepreneurship and the arts – new organization seeks to connect funding to artists

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday

If you’ve spent any time around the startup space, you know that connecting entrepreneurs with funding is an essential part of the mix for a new company to be successful. You’ll also know that “creativity” is a buzzword entrepreneurs love to throw around.

But what about the initial creatives: artists? Laura Callanan is the founding partner of Upstart Co-Lab, an impact investing and business development team that seeks to connect artists with social entrepreneurs and funding schemes.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Callanan will join host Don Marsh to discuss the work of Upstart Co-Lab and the future of the arts in social innovation.

