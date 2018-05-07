Tuesday: Sports columnist Benjamin Hochman writes book on St. Louis Cardinals history

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Benjamin Hochman, author of “The Big 50: St. Louis Cardinals.”

Hochman, a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, captures 50 vignettes of the men and moments that have gone down in St. Louis Cardinals lore.

