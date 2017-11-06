Tuesday: St. Louis American newspaper will help teach civil rights history in schools

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the role of newspapers in civil rights history. Joining him for discussion will be Donald Suggs, executive editor of the St. Louis American newspaper and Gwen Moore, curator of Urban Landscape and Community at the Missouri History Museum.

On Wednesday Moore will interview Suggs in a presentation at the museum that will highlight both his personal stories and the role that newspapers played in civil rights history. The program will also introduce a new online teacher resource for using the American to teach about the civil rights movement.

Related Event:

What: Missouri History Museum Presents Newspapers in Action with Dr. Donald Suggs

When: Nov. 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lee Auditorium at the Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63112

