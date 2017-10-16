Tuesday: St. Louis and St. Louis County libraries partner to offer online high school program

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a partnership between the St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library to offer an online high school diploma program.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

Waller McGuire, Executive Director, St. Louis Public Library

Kristen Sorth, Director, St. Louis County Library

