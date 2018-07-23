 Tuesday: St. Louis organization honors legacy of Emmett Till | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: St. Louis organization honors legacy of Emmett Till

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Cultural Leadership is a St. Louis non-profit youth leadership organization that encourages teens to become involved with social justice. The students recently returned from a 21-day cross-country trip in which they met with various politicians, activists and community leaders to learn how to make a difference in their own locale.

Along the way at a stop in Mississippi, the group encountered a vandalized historic marker commemorating the late Emmett Till.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with executive director Holly Ingraham and two students, Amadi MuseMorris and Lizzy Mills, about how they decided to honor Till’s legacy.

In 1955, Till, a black teenager from Chicago, was murdered after whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. Though court proceedings took place, no one was convicted of the crime. However, the U.S. Department of Justice recently reopened the decades-old cold case.

Have a question or comment about the case of Emmett Till? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

