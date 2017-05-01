 Tuesday: Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis returns for second year | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis returns for second year

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about what’s in store for the second annual Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis.

Joining the program:

  • Carrie Houk, Executive Artistic Director, Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis
  • Richard Corley, Chicago-based director of Small Craft Warnings, the marquee production of this year’s Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Tennessee Williams

Related Content

Hey Stella! St. Louis’ first Tennessee Williams Festival pays tribute to him in the town he hated

By May 10, 2016
Henry Schvey and Carrie Houk, of Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Tennessee Williams was not the world’s biggest fan of the town he grew up in. But that’s not stopping the first-ever Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis from happening here in tribute to one city's greatest playwrights and most beloved iconoclasts.