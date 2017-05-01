Tuesday: Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis returns for second year

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about what’s in store for the second annual Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis.

Joining the program:

Carrie Houk, Executive Artistic Director, Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis

Richard Corley, Chicago-based director of Small Craft Warnings, the marquee production of this year’s Tennessee Williams Festival-St. Louis

