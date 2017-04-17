 Tuesday: Think you could meet 100 people in 100 days? St. Louisan shares her method in a new book | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Think you could meet 100 people in 100 days? St. Louisan shares her method in a new book

  • Keisha Mabry, the Director of Innovation at College Bound, recently wrote a book about connecting with other people called
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In her daily work at College Bound, Keisha Mabry, the organization’s director of innovation, administers a text messaging app for students called Bridgit 2 College, which connects high school graduates who’ve been accepted to colleges with people to send them reminders about deadlines to meet and experiences to prepare for when they go to college.

That’s not the only kind of connection that Mabry, a Teach for America and KIPP St. Louis alumna, cultivates in her life. She’s recently authored a book called “Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days,” which reimagines networking as something called “friendworking.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mabry will join host Don Marsh to talk about the book, busting out of your bubble in St. Louis, and her work with College Bound.

What’s your experience getting to know people outside of your typical friend group in St. Louis? We want to hear your experiences. Tweet us at @STLonAir or email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

College Bound

