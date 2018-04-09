Tuesday: UMSL criminologists discuss factors, fears associated with school violence

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Mass shootings in U.S. schools continue to frequently make headlines. But the most common types of school violence typically affect one or two students at a time – and more often end in suicide than homicide.

That’s according to University of Missouri–St. Louis criminologist Finn Esbensen, whose latest research alongside colleague Lee Ann Slocum suggests that as many as 25 percent of young people struggle with school attendance out of fear for their safety.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with both UMSL professors about factors associated with various forms of school violence and safety – and look at some of the consequences and ways forward.

Esbensen is the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Youth Crime and Violence, and Slocum is an associate professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Related Event

What: Youth Violence Prevention Conference

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 12

Where: UMSL’s J.C. Penney Conference Center (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

