Tuesday: Understanding credit scores and working toward financial empowerment

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the nature of credit scores and how one company is bringing together consumer advocates, financial educators and community leaders to "Score a Better Future."

Joining the discussion will be Jared Boyd, chief of staff and counsel for the City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office, and Joanne Gaskin, FICO's senior director for scores and analytics.

Related Event

What: Score a Better Future St. Louis

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018

Where: William L. Clay Sr. Early Childhood Education Center at Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)

Have a question or comment about your credit score or another topic relating to financial literacy? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.