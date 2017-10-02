 Tuesday: What’s next for the Civilian Oversight Board in St. Louis? | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: What’s next for the Civilian Oversight Board in St. Louis?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Several have called for the strengthening of the COB in the wake of protests in response to the acquittal of Jason Stockley.

Joining us for the discussion will be three members of the COB:

  • Nicolle Barton, Executive Director, Civilian Oversight Board
  • Aaron Banks, Board Member, Civilian Oversight Board
  • Heather Highland, Board Member, Civilian Oversight Board

Civilian Oversight Board

Expected lawsuit challenges right of Civilian Oversight Board to access internal affairs files

By Sep 24, 2016
Civiliam Oversight Board members line up to get their picture taken after their first meeting in March for ID badges. (File photo)
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Ever since the Civilian Oversight Board was officially established in 2015, the St. Louis Police Officers Association has threatened to sue.

The promised legal action began earlier this month. On Monday, a St. Louis Circuit Court judge will hear arguments on whether the Civilian Oversight Board should be able to access records from internal affairs investigations of St. Louis police officers.

First Civilian Oversight Board complainant sees 'no closure' in vote on her case

By Sep 19, 2016
Clara Norise (seated) speaks to Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the Civilian Oversight Board, after the board's meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. Norise was the first person to file a complaint with the board.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On May 12, Clara Norise made history.

On that date, Norise went to the office of the Civilian Oversight Board and became the first person to file a complaint with the board, which oversees internal affairs investigations. She alleged that a police SWAT team didn't have probable cause when it barged into her house on a drug raid earlier that month, and that it used excessive force in conducting the raid.

On Monday, the board voted not to do its own investigation of the case, and accept the punishment handed down by the Internal Affairs Division. Confidentiality rules prevent the exact nature of the punishment from being made public.

Mayor Slay nominates seven candidates for Civilian Oversight Board

By & Aug 7, 2015
Mayor Francis Slay, at podium, introduces his nominees for the cvilian oversight board. They are, from left, DeBorah Ahmed, Ciera Simril, Heather Highland, Jane Abbott-Morris, Bradley Arteaga, Steve Rovak and Lawrence Johnson.
Sarah Kellogg | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay says his nominations for the city's first Civilian Oversight Board will help reduce crime by improving the relationships police have with the community. He introduced his nominees Thursday in his office by saying they reflect the diversity of the city and have the best interest of St. Louis and the police department in mind.

“The most important priority in our city now, is to reduce crime. I believe that civilian involvement in our police department is a key component of our comprehensive approach to reducing crime,” Slay said. 