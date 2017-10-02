Tuesday: What’s next for the Civilian Oversight Board in St. Louis?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Several have called for the strengthening of the COB in the wake of protests in response to the acquittal of Jason Stockley.

Joining us for the discussion will be three members of the COB:

Nicolle Barton, Executive Director, Civilian Oversight Board

Aaron Banks, Board Member, Civilian Oversight Board

Heather Highland, Board Member, Civilian Oversight Board

