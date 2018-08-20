Tuesday: What’s next for the Delmar Loop and its trolley

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the state of the Delmar Loop as it welcomes new leadership, awaits an operating trolley and evolves along its eastern end.

Joining him for the conversation will be Rachelle L’Ecuyer, the newly named executive director for the district, and developer Joe Edwards, chairman of the East Loop Community Improvement District.

Have a question or comment about the Loop? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.