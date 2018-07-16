Tune in at 7 p.m. for NPR's "Special Report: Trump, Putin and the World Order"

From NPR:

President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a summit of two world powers that have long been at odds. Presidents Trump and Putin projected an image of two countries moving to improve relations. For his part, President Trump downplayed accusations of Russian interference in US politics, despite US intelligence findings. This, on a day that US prosecutors unveiled new charges of a Russian conspiracy and Congressional leaders denounced Russia as hostile to America and an adversary.

