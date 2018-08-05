Jazz Unlimited for August 5, 2018 will be “The Turrentine Brothers.” The Turrentine brothers, saxophonist Stanley and trumpeter Tommy were born in Pittsburgh. They were associated mainly with the Hard Bop/Soul Jazz styles of the fifties and sixties, but Stanley had a hit recording, “Sugar,” in the 1970’s while Tommy recorded with Sun Ra in 1989. We will their music with their own groups, the George Hudson Orchestra, Ray Brown, Gene Harris, Horace Silver, Jimmy Smith, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Ernie Wilkins, Freddie Hubbard, Les McCann, Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln, Roy Hargrove, Ahmed Abdul-Malik, Sun Ra and Herbie Hancock.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a video of Tommy Turrrentine's composition "Long As You're Living with the Turrentine brothers, Julian Priester (tb) Bobby Boswell (b) and Mazx Roach (d) in Paris in 1960.