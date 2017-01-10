UMSL revokes sponsorship of St. Louis charter school

Students at a charter school in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District will have to enroll somewhere else next year.

After several years of poor showings on state report cards, the University of Missouri-St. Louis is revoking its sponsorship of Preclarus Mastery Academy.

Bill Mendelsohn, the executive director of UMSL’s charter school office, formally notified Preclarus’ board Monday evening that the university will stop sponsoring the school in June.

Under Missouri law, public charter schools need a sponsor in order to operate.

“The bottom line is the student academic performance was just not where it needed to be and hasn’t been for several years,” said Mendelsohn.

“We were seriously considering terminating sponsorship a year ago, but we were really encouraged by an improved governing board that was really much more hands on, and their hiring of a fine school leader who took the reins in July of 2015.”

Mendelsohn said he’s been impressed with Superintendent Tonya Harris’ leadership, but Preclarus was unable to meet the requirements his office laid out last year.

“Our office clearly saw improvements in the school in the level of instruction, the culture in the building, etcetera,” Mendelsohn said. “But quite honestly the reforms really didn’t get traction until maybe midway through the year, and the student academic performances measured by state test results didn’t move the needle enough.”

Mendelsohn said Preclarus has been unable to find another sponsor, and will close permanently at the end of the school year.

About a 150 children in 4th through 8th grade attended Preclarus in 2016.

