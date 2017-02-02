Undefeated Wesley So: A world champion contender

By Denes Boros 10 hours ago

Just last weekend, Wesley So won one of the most prestigious chess events, the Tata Steel Chess Tournament held in the Netherlands. So faced a difficult challenge, with World Champion Magnus Carlsen and World Championship challenger Sergey Karjakin participating but, in the end, he won the tournament with a convincing full point lead.

Last year ended with the World Championship match in November. Magnus Carlsen defended his champion title against his rival, Sergey Karjakin. The open question now is who will be the next challenger to Carlsen.

Pundits were thinking that the next challenger would be Fabiano Caruana, Vladimir Kramnik or Hikaru Nakamura. Then So started his fantastic streak. So’s incredible run started after his tournament in Bilbao, Spain last July.

The fastest improving player lost his last game in Bilbao but, surprisingly, So has not lost a single game since. He tied for third in Bilbao, then he won the Sinquefield Cup and the London Chess Classic and the Grand Chess Tour 2016. During the London Chess Classic, So won convincingly. He didn't losing a single game in the entire London Classic super-tournament. His undefeated streak matched the reigning World Champion’s unbeaten streak of 43 undefeated games.

Wesley So with the first place trophies he won at the 2017 Tata Steel Chess championship.
Credit Chess Club & Scholastic Center of Saint Louis | Austin Fuller

Not only did So have a great year with individual tournaments, but he was also a part of the American team that took gold at the Olympics in Baku for the first time since 1976. The American powerhouse team consisted of Caruana, Nakamura, So, Ray Robson and Sam Shankland. Wesley So scored 8.5 out of 10, while also netting an important win against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match against the great rival, Russia.

Recently, the American chess scene has been quickly growing and setting itself apart as a chess superpower, thanks to players like Caruana, Nakamura and So. Nakamura has a firm position in the elite, while Caruana, who scored a blistering seven out of seven in the 2014 Sinquefield Cup is now second in the world. Caruana is sporting a cool 2800+ rating.

Wesley So was slightly behind him, but he broke through the 2800 barrier during the London Chess Classic tournament and, with his recent win at Tata Steel, is now second in the world.

With Wesley So’s run at Tata Steel, he has actually surpassed Carlsen’s unbeaten streak and is now at 57 games without losing.

Obviously, the old favorites Caruana and Nakamura need to step it up, because So is cruising and winning just about every tournament. Caruana is going to play in the strong Gibraltar tournament soon, and we will see if he can match So’s blistering growth.

After his fantastic year-opener, everyone is expecting  Wesley So, the young American talent, to be the next one to be knocking on King Carlsen’s door.

 

Denes Boros placed third at age 14 at the Hungarian Junior Championship and became U16 Olympic Champion in Denizli. He scored his first Grandmaster norm with 10 out of 11 points. He was a Grandmaster Journalist at the Carlsen-Karjakin Match by providing expert grandmaster commentary for the New York Times during the Match.

Tags: 
On Chess
Wesley So
Magnus Carlsen
Top Stories

Related Content

On Chess: What to look forward to in 2017

By Eric Rosen Jan 11, 2017
Wesley So with the Grand Chess Tour 2016 trophy
Leonard Ootes | St. Louis Chess Club

Last year was a historic one year for chess. Magnus Carlsen defended his World Championship title in a tense showdown against Russian challenger, Sergey Karjakin. The USA won its first Olympiad Gold medal in 40 years. Fabiano Caruana and Nazi Paikidze each won their very first U.S. Championship and U.S. Women's Championship respectively. While it's hard to say what 2017 will bring, there are many exciting and prestigious events to look forward to. Mark your calendars now for some of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

Tata Steel Chess Tournament kicks off the year with some of the best

By Denes Boros Jan 25, 2017
Wesley So is the current lead of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, pictured here at last year's London Chess Classic.
Saint Louis Chess Club and Spectrum Studios

Every year the first and longest elite tournament starts in January: Tata Steel!

The Wimbledon of Chess, as it is known, started Jan. 14 and ends Jan. 30. Traditionally held at the town of Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands, this tournament attracts the best of the best. The event lasts for two weeks and 13 rounds, so physical fitness plays a crucial role in this prestigious tournament. 