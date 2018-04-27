 ‘Unheard Voices’ stages stories of young men who’ve written their way through trauma | St. Louis Public Radio

‘Unheard Voices’ stages stories of young men who’ve written their way through trauma

By 12 minutes ago
  • Some of the young men and women at Marygrove Children's Home participate in a tutoring session.
    Some of the young men and women at Marygrove Children's Home participate in a tutoring session. "Unheard Voices" features the stories of just the men who are aging out of the institution.
    YourWords STL

Actors will tell the real-life stories of young men aging out of a children’s home in a staged reading on Saturday in Ferguson.

The free event at the Ferguson Youth Initiative, 106 Church St., draws on writing by young men who participated in a program of YourWords STL. The organization helps St. Louis youth express themselves, and work through trauma using the written word.

The presentation, “Unheard Voices: You Don’t Know My Story,” is comprised of poetry, lyrics and narratives by residents of the Marygrove Children’s Home in Florissant.  It highlights the human need to be heard, according to YourWords’ cofounder Anna Guzon, a former physician.

“Being ignored ignites that flight or fight in any human being,” Guzon said. “So there is definitely a universal message in this performance.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

“Unheard Voices” is produced by a local filmmaker Daniel Blake Smith in collaboration with Prime Theater company. Its actors worked closely with Marygrove residents.

A second, more theatrical presentation with music and video will be staged May 12 at Gaslight Theater in the Central West End. Admission to that show is $25.

The shows feature stories illustrating how trauma can take root inside a person as a ball of anger.

Anna Guzon and Steve Handoyo founded and expanded YourWords STL in response to events including the Sandy Hook child massacre and the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. The cofounders first met in high school when she went to Visitation Academy and he went to Priory.
Credit YourWords STL

“It is difficult material to hear,” Guzon said. “It is also extremely uplifting.”

The presentations are the culmination of many months of writing. Most of the Marygrove youth, ages 16-21, are reluctant at first. When they begin to write, it’s often about difficulties experienced during years of foster care.

“And when they talk about being at Marygrove, that's when they when things start getting better in their lives,” Guzon said. “They have all seen the light at the end of the tunnel. They have done a lot of hard work.”

If you go:

‘Unheard Voices: You Don’t Know My Story’

Staged Reading

When: 4 p.m., Saturday, April 28

Where: Ferguson Youth Initiative, 106 Church St. in Ferguson

Admission: Free

Theatrical Presentation

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, May 12

Where: Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis

Admission: $25, available through Eventbrite

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Arts Activism
Youth
Literature
Performing Arts
YourWords STL
Top Stories

Related Content

Young St. Louisans affected by gun violence present their art at The Sheldon

By Mar 1, 2018
Hip-hop artists perform during a Story Stitchers event called Make Music on the Loop, June 2017.
The Sheldon

An exhibit at the Sheldon Art Gallery will display videos and photos of young St. Louisans working through their experiences with gun violence.

“Pick the City UP” is a presentation of the Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective. The exhibit, which opens Friday, documents work from the past several years.

Susan Colangelo and several other artists founded the nonprofit in 2013 with the idea to tell stories through embroidery. Now, the work encompasses written and spoken word, including hip-hop and poetry.

Cut & Paste: Documentary follows St. Louis teen haunted by death, inspired by new life

By Oct 12, 2017
Daje Shelton and her high-school boyfriend, Antonio Shumpert, welcome their baby boy, Ahkeem, into the world.
File | Provided | Jeff Truesdell

By the time Daje Shelton of St. Louis was 17, she’d already lost lots of friends to gun violence. One was shot while waiting at a bus stop, another while walking to the store.

Shelton had few outlets for expressing her grief and coping with emotions about that trauma. In her world, fighting, not talking, was a typical way to address conflict. After one fight, she was expelled from high school.

89-year-old dance teacher hopes her own youthful rebellion will inspire girls in detention

By Nov 12, 2015
Elizabeth Herring leads the girls in St. Louis' Juvenile Dention Center through the five ballet positions.
Nancy Fowler / St. Louis Public Radio

What does a dancer and former debutante born in 1926 have in common with teenagers at St. Louis’ juvenile detention center?

A lot, as it turns out, according to Elizabeth “Bunny” Herring.

Herring, 89, sees striking similarities between herself and the young women in the ballet classes she teaches inside the locked facility, as part of the Prison Performing Arts (PPA) program.