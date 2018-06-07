 University City leaders try to reassure residents, business owners about redevelopment plan | St. Louis Public Radio

University City leaders try to reassure residents, business owners about redevelopment plan

By 14 minutes ago

Residents and business owners in University City are split over whether the city should spend taxpayer money on a plan that would bring a big box retailer and other amenities to Olive Boulevard.

The divide was apparent at a Wednesday meeting, where city leaders tried to make a case for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to revitalize the area known as Olive Link.

Months ago talk surfaced among University City residents and businesses owners around the Olive business district that the city had put out a redevelopment request. Novus Development responded to the request for a proposal with plans to bring in a large retailer--rumored to be Costco--a hotel, apartments and other amenities to the area known for its ecclectic mix of Asian eateries and other businesses with international flavor.

Jeffery Plaza, home to a diversity of businesses, would be part of the redevelopment plan for Olive Link in University City.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It would be the first of a three-phase proposal city leaders say will revitalize the Third Ward. The second and third phases of the project would address residential and commercial improvements, supporters said.

All in all, about 800 acres of land are earmarked for redevelopment--areas the acting University City Community Development Director Rosalind Williams has said are blighted.

Costs:

  • Phase One:  $189.5 million
  • Phase Two:  $14 million
  • Phase Three: $5 million

At the meeting, Ward Two residents Dennis and Helen Fuller both stood to say they want the benefits of what a commercial project of this size could bring. Dennis Fuller added, while he understood they didn’t live in the affected area, "this will not just benefit the Third Ward."

Third Ward Aldermen Stacy Clay and Bwayne Smotherson called on the Tax Increment Financing Commission to recommend the council approve the plan.

“The recovery economically in the Third Ward hasn’t been the same that it has been in the First and Second Wards, and due to that what the city has decided and this council has decided is to take advantage of what the TIF subsidy will bring,” Smotherson told St. Louis Public Radio.

Loading...

Residents have had questions over eminent domain concerns, relocating and gentrification, all issues that surfaced during public comments. Third Ward resident Sonya Pointer urged the council to delay a recommendation for more discussion.

Related | Curious Louis: The future of St. Louis’ 'unofficial' Chinatown

She added while council and commission members are lauding the economic benefits of the commercial project, that higher property values would lead to higher taxes and mortgages. She stressed her concern over gentrification.

“Being able to afford your homes later on is very important,” Pointer said.

City manager Gregory Rose attempted to allay those concerns, saying that millions of dollars would be available to homeowners in the form of low-interest loans and home improvement loans. He also repeated that, “eminent domain will not be used for any owner-occupied residential properties anywhere in the redevelopment area.”

More | See plans for the TIF project at Olive and I-170

Charles Berry Jr.’s family has owned a 18-unit apartment building on Olive for decades. He wondered what would happen to renters in the area.

Berry was also one of many who asked a more existential question: Why?

Why bring in a large retailer when some big box stores are struggling to compete with online retailers? He also questioned the fiscal prudence of adding to urban sprawl, when the next generation of renters and homeowners are showing interest in walkable, urban environments. 

“This idea, 10 years from now? Who's going to be foot the bill?” Berry asked.

For now, University City leaders have agreed to continue holding meetings for public comment. 

Ashley Lisenby is part of the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This new initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland (Oregon). Follow Ashley on Twitter @aadlisenby.

Tags: 
Olive Link
Chinatown
University City
TIF
Tax Increment Financing
Novus
Top Stories

Related Content

Curious Louis: The future of St. Louis’ 'unofficial' Chinatown

By Apr 23, 2018
Business owners in Jeffery Plaza on Olive Boulevard say they have not been receiving updates about a proposed development that would displace them.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis once had a thriving hub for Chinese immigrants moving to the city. Historical records show in 1894 there were about 1,000 people of Chinese heritage living in St. Louis, many of whom had moved to the region from California in the middle part of the century.

A St. Louis Public Radio listener wanted to know how so many Chinese businesses came to exist at Olive Boulevard near Interstate 170 in University City. The listener also wanted to know why hasn’t there been more expansion of Asian businesses there. 

Battle over McKee's north St. Louis plan moves to appellate court

By Feb 1, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 1, 2012 - As the legal battle over Paul McKee's proposed but delayed $8.1 billion redevelopment in north St. Louis advanced to the Missouri Court of Appeals Wednesday, the arguments on both sides stayed pretty much the same.

TIF Commission approves $3.8 million TIF for Dogtown apartment project

By May 30, 2017
Rendering of the proposed apartment building at Clayton Avenue and Graham Street.
Courtesy of Pearl Companies

Updated with TIF Commission's vote Wednesday

A $26 million apartment building project has received the first round of approval for tax incentives from the city of St. Louis.

The Tax Increment Financing Commission approved a $3.8 million TIF for the project at Clayton Ave. and Graham St. on Wednesday. 