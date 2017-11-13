 VA St. Louis Health Care System leaders respond to local veterans’ concerns | St. Louis Public Radio
By Nov 13, 2017
  • Michael Crittenden (left) and Keith Repko (right) addressed concersn raised by local veterans.
    Michael Crittenden (left) and Keith Repko (right) addressed concersn raised by local veterans.
    Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed concerns raised by local veterans and how the VA St. Louis Health Care System is charting a path forward now that permanent leadership is in place.

Joining him for discussion was:

  • Keith Repko, medical center director at VA St. Louis Health Care System
  • Michael Crittenden, M.D., chief of staff at VA St. Louis Health Care System

By Aug 19, 2016
The John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Veterans Affairs officials say they’re making progress towards shorter wait times at the VA St. Louis Health Care System, but the numbers show that challenges remain. 

At a meeting Friday with the leaders of veteran’s service organizations, Keith Repko, interim medical director, cited the latest report: In St. Louis, patients are waiting an average of five days for mental health appointments, 12 days for primary care and about eight days to see a specialist.