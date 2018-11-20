Vandeven gets her old job back as Missouri's education commissioner

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Margie Vandeven will return as Missouri’s top education official a year after her unpopular firing by then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

The State Board of Education announced its selection of Vandeven as state education commissioner Tuesday. She ran the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, for three years before she was ousted.

Greitens spent several months in 2017 stacking the state school board with enough loyalists to remove Vandeven, finally getting his way Dec. 1.

She was well liked in the public education world and superintendents across the state vocally opposed her sacking, filling the halls outside the state school board’s meeting to vote on her fate.

After her removal, Greitens’ school board picks failed to install a replacement before running into opposition from the state Senate.

The whole process left the board without enough members to meet for six months. Three appointees by Greitens’ predecessor, Jay Nixon, who opposed Vandeven’s removal, remain on the board.

Vandeven will return to supervise the education of 900,000 children in more than 500 school districts. DESE is overhauling its school accountability program, known as the Missouri School Improvement Program, and working to stabilize the assessments given to students each year.

The search for a commissioner restarted in September and yielded five applications and seven nominations. The board on Monday interviewed four finalists, who also included Interim Commissioner Roger Dorson and Rockwood Superintendent Eric Knost, who is retiring from the west St. Louis County district.

Vandeven was named commissioner the first time in December 2014.

Her education career began in 1990, as a teacher in her hometown of O’Fallon, Missouri. She later became an administrator in both Maryland and Missouri, joining DESE in 2005, where she worked her way up to deputy commissioner. She took over for the retiring Chris Nicastro Jan. 1, 2015.

