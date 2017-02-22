Vice President Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery ahead of interfaith vigil

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out against an act of vandalism that toppled 154 gravestones at one of Missouri's oldest Jewish cemeteries.

During a surprise stop at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, where more than 700 people gathered to help clean up and attend an interfaith vigil Wednesday afternoon, Pence said he saw an outpouring that showed "the heart of the state."

"There is no place in America for acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism," he said.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a Fabick Caterpillar plant in Fenton, Pence said the incident was "a sad reminder" of the discrimination and anti-Semitism that still exists among some people. He also emphasized that President Donald Trump has condemned what happened.

The cemetery has received an outpouring of support from religious groups and the community at large. A crowdfunding campaign started by Muslim Americans has raised over $85,000. And Andrew Rehfeld with the Jewish Federation of St. Louis said his group has raised more than $75,000 from 750 donors for restoration and security at the cemetery.

But those funds may not be needed. The Rosenbloom Monument Company across the street has been working for free since Tuesday morning to repair and right the gravestones, sales manager Jonathan Usprich said.

Six stone-setters have been hoisting the stones back onto their pedestals, he said, adding that most of the monuments that were knocked over date back to the 1920s and '30s — if not earlier.

“… Then just the final clean-up of getting the monuments down and caulked to the bases — I would say if they don’t finish it by Friday it would be by sometime early next week,” he said.

The vandalism has prompted a group of Jewish cemetery and funeral directors to plan to strengthen security. Barry Needle of the United Cemetery Association, which runs three area Jewish cemeteries, said the group met Wednesday to consider various security companies. He also said there is more of a police presence.

“We didn’t perceive as great a need until the present situation,” he said. “Times have changed. So now we have to be vigilant in providing that security.”

The Jewish Federation's Rehfeld said the vandalism has been a “wake-up call” and that in the face of such acts, the Jewish community must be ready to “name it, condemn it and to actively do something about it.”

Rehfeld praised Republican Gov. Eric Greitens — who is Jewish and made a statement late Monday condemning the vandalism — for showing leadership “to send a clear and decisive message against hate and bias.”

Greitens was expected to attend Wednesday afternoon's Jewish prayer service and interfaith vigil; it is being hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council. Other interfaith leaders, including Deacon Carl Sommer of the St. Louis Archdiocese and Mufti Asif Umar of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, also will speak.

Rehfeld said it shows the broader community supports justice and anti-bias.

“It does show and demonstrate the broad support against this kind of hate in multiple communities, multiple interfaith groups and across the political spectrum,” Rehfeld said. “It gives me a lot of hope, it gives me a lot of encouragement and a lot of positive feeling that you can turn something that is something at best a casual defacement and defilement of memory, at worst, something much worse, you can turn something like that into a mobilization for the principals upon which we all stand." Faizan Syed of the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Missouri said the Imam Council of Metropolitan St. Louis will be holding local fundraisers at Islamic centers in the area to raise more money.

Needle, the head of the cemetery association, said the community response has been “heartening.”

“If there was a sinister intent, the effect is perhaps the opposite of what they wanted,” he said. “People of bad will will be shown that the force of good will is much bigger.”

Joseph Leahy contributed to this report.