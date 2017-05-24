 Voter ID will be here soon. What do you want to know? | St. Louis Public Radio

Voter ID will be here soon. What do you want to know?

By

Starting June 1, Missouri residents will be required to show a photo ID to vote. Missouri isn't the first state to enact a law like this — several states, including North Carolina and Texas, have it, too. But requiring identification to vote hasn't been without controversy.

What questions do you have about the new photo ID law? Ask Curious Louis and a St. Louis Public Radio reporter may follow up on your question. 

A good Curious Louis question is specific, serious or quirky, sparkplug for discussion. This isn't the time to continue debating the issue since it will soon become law.

So, tell us, what questions about voter ID do you have? 

Curious Louis

