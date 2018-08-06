A voter's guide to the Aug. 7 primary

Ahead of the Aug. 7 primary election, St. Louis Public Radio has compiled a list of key races, with links to our in-depth reporting, in addition to other resources to help inform your vote.

Key Races and Issues

Proposition A

“Do the people of the state of Missouri want to adopt Senate Bill 19 ("Right-to-Work") …” So begins Proposition A, which if passed would make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state in the country, prohibiting labor organizations from mandating union membership or union fees as a condition of employment.

1st Congressional District

The Clay-Bush race is the latest salvo in the long-running battle in St. Louis between established Democrats and those dissatisfied with the status quo. While incumbent Lacy Clay is stressing his experience and service to the community, challenger Cori Bush contends it’s time for a change.

St. Louis County Executive

St. Louis County voters will effectively decide whether County Executive Steve Stenger stays in office or is replaced by businessman Mark Mantovani. With no prominent Republican running, whoever wins the Democratic primary has the edge in November.

St. Louis County Prosecutor

Ferguson City Councilman Wesley Bell is challenging incumbent Bob McCulloch in the Democratic primary for St. Louis County prosecutor. McCulloch won a seventh term as St. Louis County prosecutor on Aug. 5, 2014. Four days later, 18-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot in Ferguson. Brown's death at the hands of a white police officer brought the racial disparities in the region's criminal justice system to the forefront and made national figures of both McCulloch and Bell.

Loading...

Voter Resources

Inform your vote by following ongoing coverage from our politics reporting team.

Our politics coverage is made possible through the generous support of members. Not a member? Join today.