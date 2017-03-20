Wait, wait! A special guest joined the program: Paula Poundstone

Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air featured a special guest you may know about if you listen to St. Louis Public Radio at 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings or 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings: Paula Poundstone.

Poundstone is visiting St. Louis for a performance at the Sheldon on Saturday evening and joined host Don Marsh to discuss her career, her role on “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and her upcoming performance.

Related Event

What: Paula Poundstone at the Sheldon Concert Hall

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

