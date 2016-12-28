We couldn't do it without you: 5 stories you helped us report in 2016

Throughout the year, people like you have helped St. Louis Public Radio report news and events that matter to you.

From music lovers mourning the death of David Bowie, to individuals who shared reflections on the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, many of you contributed to 27 St. Louis Public Radio stories in 2016. With your help, through our Public Insight Network (PIN), we produced news stories with added depth and context.

Here are our Top 5 public-informed stories from 2016:

Bowie fans recall singer’s St. Louis shows as deeply emotional experiences

Tammy Merrett is a self-proclaimed "life-long Bowie fan." After hearing the news that mega-entertainer David Bowie had died in January, Merrett, of St. Louis, reflected on the she saw him perform here.

Grown-ups only: Local lounges offer refuge away from younger adults

State and federal laws prohibit businesses from discriminating against people based on race, religion, sex, ancestry, or disability. But, denying service based on age is fair game and the St. Louis area boasts dozens of bars and lounges where the minimum for entry is at least 30 years old. Bar patrons shared what they like about these policies.

Voters’ moods reflect broad frustration with 'the establishment'

Gene Hutchins was agitated. Alison Lamothe was concerned. Ahead of the March Primary Elections in Illinois and Missouri, they represented just two of the many moods voters expressed when it came to their choices for president.

St. Louis-area Muslims recall their first fasts during Ramadan

Around the world in this summer, Muslims observed the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with its daily sunup to sundown fasts, increased prayer and focus on charity. Several families shared what it’s like for young Muslims when they try to fast for the first time.

Local Republican voters look forward to seeing what Trump can/will do

In the weeks since the General Election, both those who voted for Donald Trump and those who didn't shared what many saw as a surprising outcome.

Find all of St. Louis Public Radio’s PIN-informed stories here.

What is the PIN?

St. Louis Public Radio uses the Public Insight Network in partnership with about 40 news organizations across the country. We have more than 3,600 sources who have volunteered to help us in our reporting.

In addition to informing news coverage at St. Louis Public Radio and for St. Louis on the Air, with host Don Marsh, some of our sources also contribute to reports by journalists in our partner newsrooms when they cover stories with national implications.

Get Involved

