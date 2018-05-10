 We Live Here: Nuisance laws in Maplewood take center stage amid federal lawsuit | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

We Live Here: Nuisance laws in Maplewood take center stage amid federal lawsuit

  • Rosetta Watson says she was kicked out of Maplewood because she called police too many times seeking help because of her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Public nuisance laws are one tool that city governments use to expel residents who are deemed a problem by city officials. Some housing advocates say officials in Maplewood are using these laws against poor people, people of color and victims of domestic abuse.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with We Live Here co-host/producer Kameel Stanley about the newest episode, concerning how Maplewood officials are responding to the allegations.

We Live Here’ssecond episode also features more from Rosetta Watson, the woman suing in federal court after she says she was kicked out of Maplewood for calling police too many times for protection from an abusive ex-boyfriend.

