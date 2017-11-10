 ‘We need action in Congress’: Local DACA recipients, Rep. Lacy Clay urge action on Dream Act | St. Louis Public Radio

‘We need action in Congress’: Local DACA recipients, Rep. Lacy Clay urge action on Dream Act

By & 8 minutes ago
  • DACA activists rally outside an event organized by U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay at St. Louis University. Nov. 10, 2017
    DACA activists rally outside an event organized by U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay at Saint Louis University.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay said Friday that he won’t support the year-end spending bill necessary to keep the government running unless it includes provisions to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.

The remarks came at a Saint Louis University forum organized by Clay to discuss the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gave 800,000 young immigrants work permits and relief from deportation over the last five years.

Clay also reiterated his support for a “clean” Dream Act, a bill that would create a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, but would not include spending for more border security.

He was joined by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, who advocates for the DACA program at events around the country.

“We continue to hold hostage young people in exchange for some very extremist enforcement strategies,” said Grivalja. “We don’t want all these extreme demands by the majority … to be part of the Dream Act.”

Underlying frustration

Some attendees at the event, including a number of DACA recipients, said it fell flat, failing to include the perspectives and concerns of young immigrants with DACA status.

MO Dreamers, a group of young St. Louisans who advocate and organize for immigration reform, rallied before the the event to express dissatisfaction with how it was planned.

“We cannot continue attending events that claim to build community when we are left out of the picture during the organizing of such events,” said Vivian, a student and DACA recipient, as she read from a letter sent to Clay last week by members of MO Dreamers. St. Louis Public Radio isn’t using Vivian’s last name because of her immigration status.

Activists expressed frustration that Clay’s event was billed as a conversation to build community support for a Dream Act. Legislators who are on their side, they said, need to instead build support among their fellow Congress members.

“We don’t need any more of these events. We need action in Congress, where it does matter,” said Naomi Carranza, who founded MO Dreamers in 2015. “Push your friends in Congress.”

Democrats hope they can force a vote on the Dream Act before the upcoming vote on a year-end spending bill in December because their refusal to vote on the budget could lead to a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump, who ended the Obama-era DACA program in September, has given Congress until March to come up with new legislation to permanently extend work permits and deportation relief for DACA recipients.

Tags: 
DACA students
Saint Louis University
Lacy Clay
DACA

Related Content

5 Questions About DACA Answered

By Sep 6, 2017

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, in six months if Congress doesn't find a more permanent solution.

DACA recipients in St. Louis area worry while Trump and Congress decide their futures

By Oct 13, 2017
Signs held by demonstrators at a Sept. 6 rally in support of the DACA program outside the St. Louis office of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. The photo was taken by Eddie Albarran who spoke at the rally. He is studying photography.
Provided | Eddie Albarran

Eddie Albarran recalls being nervous — but also very determined — as he waited to address about 60 people gathered outside the St. Louis office of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill last month.

Albarran, who grew up in St. Louis, was about to acknowledge publicly a fact of his life that he usually keeps to himself: He is one of nearly 700,000 young immigrants who have temporary protection from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Obama administration created the DACA policy in 2012 for  children who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

High school students’ future, college dreams tougher to divine with DACA ending

By Sep 11, 2017
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Many current high school students with temporary immigration status won’t be protected by the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until they graduate.

That could make it difficult for 16-year-old Karla Vasquez of St. Louis and others to plan for their future, including whether to go to college in the United States. Karla already is thinking of going to another country or returning to Honduras, where she lived until she was 3, because she doesn’t want to live in fear of being deported.