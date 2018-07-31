Wednesday: 1st Congressional District candidate, Democrat Cori Bush

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Florissant resident and Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Cori Bush boasts experience as an educator, nurse, pastor, mother, activist and organizer. Her name will appear next to incumbent Congressman Lacy Clay’s on the Aug. 7 ballot for Missouri voters.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bush will join host Don Marsh to discuss her campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jason Rosenbaum will also join the conversation.

Producer’s note: Rep. Clay will be a guest on St. Louis on the Air Thursday, Aug. 2.

