Wednesday: 3 new restaurants to check out in June

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine managing editor Heather Hughes and staff writer Matt Sorrell sit down with host Don Marsh to dish about three new restaurants featured in the magazine’s monthly hit list.

From Clayton and Forest Park to Midtown, June’s can’t-miss eateries include:

Editor’s note: Caitlin Lally is a contributor at Sauce Magazine.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.