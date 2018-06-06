 Wednesday: 3 new restaurants to check out in June | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: 3 new restaurants to check out in June

By 31 minutes ago

Credit David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine managing editor Heather Hughes and staff writer Matt Sorrell sit down with host Don Marsh to dish about three new restaurants featured in the magazine’s monthly hit list.

From Clayton and Forest Park to Midtown, June’s can’t-miss eateries include:

  1. Barrio740 Demun Ave., Clayton, 314.725.0322 
  2. The Boathouse6101 Government Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, 314.366.1555
  3. Twisted Roots Brewing Co.3690 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, 314.449.6363

Editor’s note: Caitlin Lally is a contributor at Sauce Magazine.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

