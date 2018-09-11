Wednesday: Art-based nonprofits to be featured at St. Charles festival

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This weekend, patrons and artisans from across the region will gather in St. Charles for the 24th Annual Mosaics Fine Arts Festival. The festival showcases local artists, entertainers and educators. The event will also feature a handful of local art-based nonprofit organizations working to better their communities through art-focused classes, treatment programs, and initiatives.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with a representative from two local nonprofits making appearances at the festival this weekend. Lauren Zeiger is the regional coordinator of Preferred Family Healthcare’s A.R.T.C. program, an arts organization that serves adolescents and adults with substance use disorders as well as at-risk youth populations. Lorraine Reeb is the program director of Black Canvas Studios, an arts program that serves adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

