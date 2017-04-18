Wednesday: Author, filmmaker Jon Else discusses his new book, ‘True South’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air filmmaker and author Jon Else will join host Don Marsh to discuss his new book “True South: Henry Hampton and 'Eyes on the Prize,' the Landmark Television Series That Reframed the Civil Rights Movement." The book illuminates the man behind the groundbreaking civil rights documentary “Eyes on the Prize.”

Else was the series producer and cinematographer for "Eyes on the Prize."

Related Event

What: John Else Discussion

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lee Auditorium at the Missouri History Museum

More information.

