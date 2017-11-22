Wednesday: Award-winning St. Louis poet Mary Jo Bang discusses her latest poetry collection

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with author and Washington University professor Mary Jo Bang about her work and new poetry collection, “A Doll for Throwing.”

The award-winning St. Louis poet draws influence from the Bauhaus movement, a German art school operational from 1919 to 1933 that combined crafts and the fine arts.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.