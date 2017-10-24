Wednesday: Bach Society of Saint Louis opens its season with ‘Music of the Reformation’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk with Bach Society of Saint Louis Music Director A. Dennis Sparger about the organization’s season opening concert observing the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation. The program includes Bach’s Reformation cantata Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott and Heinrich Schütz’s Psalm 136 as well as an opportunity for the audience to join in Reformation hymns.

Related Event

What: Bach Society of Saint Louis Presents "Music of the Reformation"

When: Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122

More information

