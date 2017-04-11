Wednesday: Checking in with the new president of Urban Strategies, Esther Shin

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, who succeeded Sandra Moore in January. Shin joined the non-profit social services organization in 2000.

Urban Strategies is considered a leader in comprehensive neighborhood revitalization. While on the program, Shin will discuss the organization’s part in a new project to revitalize the Near North Side neighborhood.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.