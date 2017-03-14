Wednesday: Circus Harmony’s executive director pays tribute to her late father, Nat Hentoff

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In January, Nat Hentoff, a syndicated columnist and writer noted for his jazz criticism and attention to First Amendment issues, died. His daughter, Jessica Hentoff will pay tribute to her father’s work in an upcoming performance featuring Circus Harmony, the organization of which she is executive director.

The event, which is planned for March 17 at the .ZACK Theater, will feature current and former Circus Harmony performers.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.