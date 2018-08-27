Wednesday: Coping with difficult work environments

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ever felt stuck in a problematic job situation? You’re not alone.

The #MeToo movement has led to increased awareness and empowerment around troubling issues of sexual harassment and assault in all sorts of industries. But other forms of mistreatment and even cruelty in the workplace often crop up as well, and many employees end up feeling trapped in difficult environments.

Why does this happen – and what can workers do to cope? Are there ways to significantly improve such settings for everyone involved?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how to deal with behaviors such as workplace bullying along with misunderstandings and other issues that can contribute to a toxic job situation.

Joining him for the conversation will be local therapist Dena Bubrick-Tranen of Middle Way Counseling and Consulting and Matt Grawitch, director of strategic research at Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies.

Bubrick-Tranen holds a master’s degree in social work from Washington University’s Brown School, and one of her specialties is helping individuals deal with difficult people and find a path forward.

Grawitch holds a doctorate in psychology and researches psychologically healthy workplaces, work-life balance and personality traits. He leads SLU’s Organizational Health Initiative.

