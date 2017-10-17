Wednesday: Curious Louis: Do any artifacts from Lynch’s slave pen remain?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Before the Civil War, Bernard Lynch owned the largest slave market in St. Louis.

After the war, Lynch’s slave pen became a storage building for the Meyer Brothers Drug company, and the building was eventually demolished to build Ballpark Village.

Listener Anne Walker wrote to Curious Louis wondering whether any artifacts from the pen remained.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our guests will answer Walker’s question, and discuss the broader history of the slave trade in St. Louis.

Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion will be Christopher Gordon, librarian at the Missouri History Museum, and Angela da Silva, professor of American Cultural Studies at Lindenwood University.

