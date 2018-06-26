Wednesday: Discussing efforts to increase diversity in FBI ranks

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about efforts to increase diversity within the special agent ranks of the FBI.

Joining him for the conversation will be Alicia Corder, FBI assistant special agent in charge and FBI St. Louis’ first female executive. Also participating in the discussion will be Richard Quinn, FBI special agent in charge.

Related Event:

What: Diversity Agent Recruitment Program Information Session

When: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Where: fbijobs.gov (Click on the ‘Apply for Jobs’ button. Search “DAR” and click on the DAR St. Louis Talent Network. FBI will issue invitation to information session once profile is reviewed.)

