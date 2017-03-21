Related Program: 
Wednesday: Discussing inequality and the criminal justice system with Yale professor Vesla Weaver

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by Vesla Weaver, an associate professor of political science and African-American studies at Yale University.

She’s the co-author of “Arresting Citizenship: The Democratic Consequences of American Crime Control,” and “Creating a New Racial Order.”  Weaver researches inequality in the United States, which she argues is exacerbated by the broad reach of the criminal justice system.

What: Portals: Conversations the Police by the Policed, Dr. Vesla Weaver
When: Wednesday, March 22 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Where: UMSL at Grand Center, 3651 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Criminal Justice
Racial Inequality

