Wednesday: Discussing the role prescription pain medication plays in opiate addiction

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the ongoing opioid crisis and, in particular, the role prescription pain medication plays in opiate addiction.

Joining the program to discuss:

Howard Weissman, Executive Director, National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse - St. Louis Area

Ed Ferguson, M.D., an emergency physician

Karin Caito, Special Agent, Drug Enforcement Agency

How has the opioid epidemic impacted your life? Email your thoughts to talk@stlpublicradio.org, tweet us @STLonAir or leave us a voicemail at 314-329-4937. We may use your answer on the air.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.